The White House announced that the sanctions freeze any assets of Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in the United States or controlled by US entities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif takes take part in a High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at United Nations headquarters in New York, US on July 17, 2019. (Reuters)

The US government is imposing financial sanctions on Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against Iran.

Washington also will seek to curtail Zarif's international travel.

The highly unusual action of penalising the top diplomat of another nation comes a month after President Donald Trump signed an executive order placing sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian officials have noted that Zarif doesn't have any US assets.

US officials say Zarif's travels to New York for official UN business would be uninhibited by the new sanctions, in accordance with America's international obligations.

Zarif said in a tweet later on Wednesday that the US sanctioned him because he is a threat to its agenda.

The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world"

Is the truth really that painful?

It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran.

Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 31, 2019

Zarif met earlier this month with Republican Sen. Rand Paul, a Trump ally, about potentially opening a back channel for restarting nuclear talks between the two countries.

Source: AP