US officials speaking on condition of anonymity say that CIA carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan's capital Kabul against a “significant Al Qaeda target.”

This frame grab from video shows Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al Zawahiri in a video issued Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006. (AP)

A US air strike has killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Current and former officials began hearing on Sunday afternoon that Zawahiri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm that Zawahiri was killed but noted in a statement that “the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”

Drone strike

The Central Intelligence Agency carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, two US officials told Reuters on Monday.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike took place in Kabul on Sunday.

They did not give details on the target or whether there were any casualties.

The CIA declined to comment.

Biden to speak

Separately President Joe Biden was set to address the nation on Monday following what the White House says was a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a “significant Al Qaeda target” in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The White House said there were no civilian casualties.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony of the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for Covid-19.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies