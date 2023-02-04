Fast News

Fighter aircraft brought down surveillance balloon over and off the coast of South Carolina, in a mission ordered by President Joe Biden, says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

China denies any claims of spying and says it is a civilian-use balloon intended for meteorology research. (AP)

The United States has downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Before the downing, President Joe Biden had said earlier on Saturday, “We’re going to take care of it,” when asked by reporters about the balloon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard worked to clear the airspace and water below.

An operation was under way in US territorial waters to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses.

Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon descending toward the water.

Officials were aiming to time the operation so they could recover as much of the debris as possible before it sinks into the ocean.

Biden had been inclined to down the balloon over land when he was first briefed on it on Tuesday, but Pentagon officials advised against it, warning that the potential risk to people on the ground outweighed the assessment of potential Chinese intelligence gains.

China rejects spying allegations

The Pentagon and other US officials say the balloon is being used for surveillance and intelligence collection, but officials have provided few details.

China has denied any claims of spying and said it is a civilian-use balloon intended for meteorology research.

On Saturday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs again emphasised that the balloon's journey was out of its control and urged the US not to “smear” it based on the balloon.

Wang said China “has always strictly followed international law, we do not accept any groundless speculation and hype. Faced with unexpected situations, both parties need to keep calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences.”

The Pentagon rejected that out of hand — as well as China’s contention that it was not being used for surveillance and had only limited navigational ability.

The suspected balloon prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China this week that had been expected to start on Friday.

The balloon was spotted over Montana, which is home to one of America’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Meanwhile, people with binoculars and telephoto lenses tried to find the “spy balloon” in the sky as it headed southeastward over Kansas and Missouri at 8,300 metres.

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America, while China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a question about the second balloon.

