New advisory directs American citizens not to travel to Afghanistan and asks those already in the war-torn country to "leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights."

While the official start to the withdrawal of US's 2,500 to 3,500 troops and NATO’s 7,000 allied forces is May 1, General Austin Miller says the pullout has already begun. (AFP)

US has ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at its embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country.

The US State Department department said on Tuesday it had instructed all personnel to depart unless their jobs require them to be physically located in Afghanistan.

The order was not specific as to the number of people affected, but it went well beyond the usual curtailment of staffers for security and safety reasons. Such orders normally apply only to non-essential personnel.

In an updated travel advisory for Afghanistan, the department said it had ordered the departure of all US government employees "whose functions can be performed elsewhere."

It also said American citizens should not travel to Afghanistan and those there who want to depart "should leave as soon as possible on available commercial flights."

The State Department order came just two days after America's top general in Afghanistan said the US military had begun closing down operations in the country and that Afghanistan’s security forces had to be ready to take over.

US closing operations

President Joe Biden this month set a deadline for withdrawing all 2,500 US troops remaining in Afghanistan of September 11, the 20th anniversary of Al Qaeda's attacks on the United States that triggered the war.

While the official start to the withdrawal of Washington's 2,500 to 3,500 troops and NATO’s 7,000 allied forces is May 1, General Austin Miller said the pullout had already begun.

The US military and NATO will be shipping some military equipment out of Afghanistan while deciding what would remain behind with the Afghan Defence and Security Force, he said.

In February last year, the US military began closing its smaller bases.

In mid-April, the Biden administration announced that the final phase of the withdrawal would begin May 1 and be completed before September 11.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies