US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh comes as the two countries mark the 10th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic ties.

Blinken (L) and Chinh (R)'s meeting came just two weeks after the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of American forces from South Vietnam — the end of US military involvement in the Vietnam war. (AP)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed a willingness to upgrade bilateral ties as the US seeks to balance an increasingly assertive China.

Noting that the two nations mark the 10th anniversary of their formal partnership this year, Blinken told reporters on Saturday that Washington "hope to be able to take" ties between the two former adversaries "to an even higher, higher level".

The visit also comes just two weeks after the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of American forces from South Vietnam — the end of US military involvement in the Vietnam war.

Chinh said both sides were "looking to further strengthening, further elevating our bilateral ties to a new height," after a phone call last month between President Joe Biden and the head of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong.

Blinken, who is to meet with top Vietnamese officials, including Trong, broke ground on a new US embassy compound in Hanoi after meeting the prime minister.

Vietnam is a crucial Southeast Asian trading partner that Washington is looking to bolster ties with as it works to balance China's growing assertiveness in the region and beyond.

The diplomatic anniversary and the Biden-Trong call could lead to a meeting between the two in July or other high-level meetings, analysts say. It is still unclear, though, when an upgrade of formal ties could be agreed.

Countering China

The US diplomat heads to Japan on Sunday for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

The United States faces challenges in Southeast Asia in building a coalition to counter China and deter any potential action by Beijing against Taiwan.

Many countries in the region are reluctant to antagonise their giant neighbour, which is not just a military power but also a key trading partner and source of investment.

For Hanoi, it has been a difficult balancing act, being open to more cooperation with Washington without upsetting Beijing, even though Vietnam continues to tangle with China over its growing military claims in the South China Sea.

The diplomatic calculus is further complicated by increasingly close relations between Beijing and Moscow, which last year declared a "no limits" partnership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But while the United States has been keen to push for stronger ties with Vietnam, Hanoi has been cautious, fearing the impact an upgrade of relations with Washington could have on its relations with Beijing.

