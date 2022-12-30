Fast News

Vote comes in opposition-controlled National Assembly — a body created in 2015 and now largely symbolic after being replaced by the South American country's parliament.

Mostly powerless at home, international support has waned for Juan Guaido's "interim government", which controls some foreign assets and runs some embassies. (Reuters Archive)

The Venezuelan opposition has voted to dissolve the so-called "interim government" led by Juan Guaido, once the popular pro-West face of the drive to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Friday's vote came in the opposition-controlled National Assembly — a body created in 2015 and now largely symbolic as it was replaced by the South American country's parliament.

The tally was 72 in favour of dissolving the "interim government", 29 against and eight abstentions.

Mostly powerless at home, international support has waned for Guaido's "interim government", which controls some foreign assets and runs some embassies.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies