The outcome of the US presidential election hangs in the balance as eight states continue to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.

Chester County election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 general election in the United States at West Chester University in Pennsylvania on November 4, 2020. (AP)

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a slight edge over incumbent Republican Donald Trump with 227 to 213 electoral votes. That leaves 98 electoral votes to be allocated, and possible paths to victory for both candidates. The winner needs to secure 270 votes.

Here is the state of play in the eight states. The vote counts are supplied by Edison Research.

Alaska

Trump has a wide lead and is broadly expected to carry the state. Still, just 36 percent of the expected vote has been counted, with Trump ahead by 61.4 percent to 34.7 percent.

Arizona

Biden has a significant lead, and the Associated Press and Fox News have already called the state for the Democrat. With 86 of the expected vote counted, Biden leads with 51.0 percent against 47.6 percent for Trump, according to Edison Research.

A local news outlet in Phoenix is reporting the next count update is not expected until Wednesday evening.

Georgia

Trump is holding onto a narrow lead, but several of the large counties around Atlanta that lean Democratic have substantial numbers of ballots still to count. With 92 percent of the expected vote counted, Trump is ahead with 50.5 percent versus 48.3 percent for Biden.

The count in those key locations has resumed this morning, with vote tallies expected around midday. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he hoped to have a result by the end of Wednesday.

Michigan

Biden has a razor-thin margin, with Wayne County — the state's largest and home to Detroit — still a long way from finished with just 76.1 percent of expected votes counted. Statewide, with 92 percent of the expected vote in, Biden has an edge of 49.5 percent to 48.9 percent.

The vote counts in Wayne and a clutch of other key counties are expected to continue updating on Wednesday. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the state aims to have a first, unofficial tabulation within 24 hours.

Nevada

Long seen as a solid Biden-leaning state, Nevada now appears in play. Edison Research data shows 86 percent of the expected vote is in and Biden's lead is just 49.3 percent to 48.7 percent for Trump.

State officials expect the remaining votes — largely mail-in ballots — to be counted by 1700 GMT (9 am Pacific time) on Thursday. Clark County, the state's largest and home to Las Vegas, has tallied 84 percent of expected votes so far and Biden is ahead there 52.9 percent versus 45.4 percent for Trump.

North Carolina

The margin between Trump and Biden is less than 2 percentage points as the president clings to a lead of 50.1 percent to 48.7 percent for the Democrat, with 95 percent of the expected vote counted.

The state allows mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday to be counted if they are received by Nov 12. On Wednesday morning, the Biden campaign said they expect a final result to take several days.

Pennsylvania

Of the battleground states, Pennsylvania has the furthest to go in counting votes, and Trump so far maintains a large lead. With 79 percent of the expected vote counted, Trump is up 53.9 percent to 44.8 percent for Biden.

Officials there can accept mailed-in ballots up to three days after the election if they are postmarked by Tuesday. About 1 million votes remain to be counted, Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said on Wednesday.

If the margin of victory is within half of 1 percent, state law requires a recount.

Wisconsin

Biden has pulled ahead, but his lead is narrow. With 97 percent of the expected vote tallied, Biden is up 49.5 percent to 48.8 percent for Trump.

Edison's data shows 15 counties still to report some volume of ballots. If the margin is within 1 percentage point, a candidate can ask for a recount.

