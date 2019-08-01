"If she was black, she would have been shot before she pulled off," one tweet pointed out.

A policeman tasers Oklahoma woman on Aug. 1, 2019. (YouTube / YouTube screenshot)

Body camera footage shows a police officer tasing 65-year-old Debra Hamil with a stun gun in the US state of Oklahoma after she refused to sign an $80 ticket.

Hamil had driven away and when she was pulled over again, she kicked the officer while resisting arrest, according to an NBC News report.

The incident soon made the rounds on social media, pointing to the hypocrisy of white privilege.

Social media response

"If she was black, she would have been shot before she pulled off," read one Tweet. "Notice the police officer still called her ma'am after all of that."

The incident brought the conversation back to law enforcement and what is often viewed as double standards when it comes to the treatment of different types of people.

