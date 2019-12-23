Fast News

The mysterious street artist displayed a politically-charged nativity scene in at his Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem, the town revered as Jesus' birthplace, just in time for the busy Christmas season.

A visitor takes pictures of a new artwork dubbed "Scar of Bethlehem" by the artist Banksy displayed in The Walled Off Hotel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. December 22, 2019. (AP)

British street artist Banksy has brought a sombre Christmas spirit to a hotel he founded in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, with a nativity scene evoking the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Dubbed "Scar of Bethlehem", the display features a miniature Jesus, Mary and Joseph under a rendition of Israel's concrete West Bank barrier punctured by bullet holes, the largest of which resembles a star over the manger.

It is located in The Walled Off Hotel, which abuts the real barrier, and which the secretive Banksy opened in 2017.

"Christmas (is) known (for) the Star of Bethlehem, that led people to the birthplace of Jesus," said hotel manager Wisam Salsa.

"You see there is a scar, there is a hole on the wall that marks the wall and the life in Bethlehem how it is today," Salsa.

The hotel, which overlooks the separation barrier, sarcastically boasts “the worst view in the world.”

“Banksy is trying to remind the world that people of Bethlehem, where Christmas was started, are not celebrating Christmas like the rest of the world,” he said.

Israel says the barrier that cuts through the West Bank is a bulwark against Palestinian suicide bombers. Palestinians see it as a symbol of oppression in Israeli-occupied land they want for a state.

Visitors leave the Walled Off Hotel, where a new artwork dubbed "Scar of Bethlehem" by the artist Banksy is displayed, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. December 22, 2019. (AP)

Banksy in Palestine

Arnaud Lucien, a tourist from France, saw hope in the art.

"It's a scene, a biblical scene which is turned political," he said. "And the message is very interesting because the message of peace is done for Palestinians and Israelis, and I think it's a very nice piece of art."

The British street artist, who carefully protects his anonymity, is believed to have made several past appearances in the Palestinian territories.

In one work, a mural of a girl pulled upward by balloons was painted on the separation barrier facing the hotel.

Banksy also is believed to have sneaked into the Gaza Strip to draw four murals there. One was painted on a remaining piece of a building destroyed during the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group and featured the Greek goddess Niobe cowering against the rubble of a destroyed house.

In the centre of Bethlehem, which is revered as the birthplace of Jesus, pilgrims and tourists from all over the world were flocking to Manger Square in the build-up to Christmas on December 25.

Many posed for photographs in front of a large crib and Christmas tree erected in front of the Church of the Nativity, eating candy floss and buying red and white hats from a Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus.

Christians make up around 1 percent of the Palestinian population in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies