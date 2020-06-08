Fast News

The seven-member BTS wrote on its Twitter account that they are against racism and violence with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter.

Members of South Korean boy band BTS pose on the red carpet during the annual MAMA Awards at Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan, December 4, 2019. (Reuters)

Fans of K-pop megastars BTS raised and donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, matching the septet's donation of the same amount within 24 hours, organisers said Monday.

The band's managers Big Hit Entertainment said at the weekend that they and BTS -- currently one of the biggest acts in the world -- had jointly donated $1 million to the ongoing anti-racism movement in the US and beyond, triggered by the death in police custody of an unarmed black man as an officer knelt on his neck.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence," BTS tweeted last week, which has since been retweeted around 1 million times.

The Big Hit announcement soon sparked a #MatchAMillion hashtag trending worldwide on Twitter, with a set of BTS fans -- One in an Army -- setting up an online donation project for the cause.

On Monday morning, One in an Army announced they had raised just over $1 million from nearly 35,000 donors.

"Just like BTS, we were able to donate 1M dollars to help fund bailouts for those arrested for protesting police brutality," and support black-led advocacy groups, among others, they said on Twitter.

None of t he fan group's organisers are South Korean, according to their website, with most from Europe or North America.

The announcement follows a recent online effort by K-pop fans to take over the controversial #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag, often used by those who criticise the anti-racism protesters, by posting the tag along with videos and images of their favourite singers.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다.

우리는 폭력에 반대합니다.

나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다.



We stand against racial discrimination.

We condemn violence.

You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

BTS -- or Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts -- are the first K-pop group to top charts in the United States and Britain with a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris and London's Wembley Stadium.

"I am from London. My mom had to deal with racism all her life," wrote one black BTS fan.

"I'm absolutely proud to tell her the group that... I adore supports us and stand with us."

Source: AFP