Both the looks and the temperature were red-hot Sunday on the Emmys red carpet, where Hollywood's top stars battled the heat and humidity to bring their fashion A-game.

An Emmy statue appears in the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. September 22, 2019. (Jordan Strauss / AP)

TV stars from Westeros to the White House hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday as "Game of Thrones" and "Veep" get set to take their final tilts at Emmys glory.

The long-running HBO smash hits helped the premium cable network raise the game for the small screen – with 74 Emmys between them, they are among the most decorated shows ever at television's answer to the Oscars.

Both hope to add to their record hauls before they bow out at the glittering ceremony in downtown Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater.

While the divisive final season of "Thrones" enraged many fans, it is the Television Academy's 24,000-plus voters who get to choose the winners.

There is an "overwhelming" chance the blood-soaked fantasy epic will land the top drama series statuette, according to Pete Hammond, awards editor at entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"There was controversy over how it ended ... but that just shows the impact of this piece of television," he said.

"I don't see anything in the category that can compare ... it's appointment television."

"Thrones" already bagged 10 Emmys in lesser categories at last week's Creative Arts Emmys, including for the show's special effects and elaborate costumes.

It needs three more statuettes to top its own record for most Emmys in a single season.

Nine of its stars – including Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) – are in the running for acting prizes.

They will all take to the stage as presenters too – US broadcaster Fox hopes to squeeze a final ratings boost out of the global cultural phenomenon in a year which sees the Emmys go without a host.

'Dagger in the heart'

Also on the star-studded list of presenters are Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Douglas and Julia Louis-Dreyfus – who has won six straight Emmys as foul-mouthed vice-president-turned-president Selina Meyer in political satire "Veep."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her final hurrah at the #Emmys2019 for her role as Selina Meyer in #Veep. pic.twitter.com/m5i2DOoCWy — Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) September 22, 2019

The show won best comedy in 2015, 2016 and 2017, but took a forced hiatus last year as its star battled breast cancer.

But "Veep" is back this year with a critically acclaimed final season.

If it can overcome stiff competition including "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" – Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic – HBO could achieve a rare clean sweep of all three major program categories.

"Chernobyl" – HBO's drama about the 1986 nuclear catastrophe – is a hot favorite for the limited series prize.

It faces off against Netflix's "When They See Us," the searing true story of five New York teenagers wrongly accused of raping a Central Park jogger.

Queen @ava and the real-life inspirations behind WHEN THEY SEE US (inc. Raymond Santana Jr.) #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/WbNKCb4bHe — Manuel Betancourt (@bmanuel) September 22, 2019

If "Chernobyl" prevails, said Hammond, it will be "a dagger in the heart of Netflix," which despite hundreds of nominations has yet to win any of the top three program awards at the Emmys.

"The dominance of HBO this year – they really could be setting a precedent," he said.

Final bow

Another long-running popular show taking its final Emmys bow is "The Big Bang Theory," the throwback CBS sitcom about a group of geeky, young California scientists.

It only competes in one category, for directing, but its creators are unlikely to mind after all 12 seasons were purchased by HBO Max streaming service this week for a reported $500 million.

In the comedy categories, "Fleabag" has its first – and apparently last – stab at springing an Emmys surprise.

The British dark comedy acquired by Amazon was totally shunned by voters last year, failing to bag a single nomination, but its second season has grown into a phenomenon on both sides of the Atlantic.

Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has ruled out a third season, saying the irreverent BBC series about a self-absorbed young Londoner has come "to a natural end."

In the variety competition, HBO's political satire "Last Week Tonight" starring John Oliver is again front-runner, while NBC's all-time leading Emmys winner "Saturday Night Live" remains formidable.

Television's A-listers started hitting the red carpet under sunny skies. Among the early arrivals were best drama actor nominees Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") and Sterling K Brown ("This Is Us").

Source: AFP