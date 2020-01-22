Fast News

"Terry passed away after a long, extremely brave but always good-humoured battle with a rare form of dementia," his family says.

Terry Jones poses next to "the parking meter from hell" before an interview with Reuters at Sao Luis theatre in Lisbon, January 10, 2008. (Reuters Archive)

Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

Jones's agent said he died on Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good-humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman, and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionise British comedy.

The show rewrote the rules of comedy with surreal sketches, characters, and catchphrases, in 1969.

So sad to hear about Terry Jones. Much of modern comedy has been informed by Monty Python. In the Life of Brian, they not only pushed the proverbial boundaries, but, IMO, Terry Jones delivered one of THE very best lines in comedy pic.twitter.com/ZEduWRMcZJ — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 22, 2020

Jones appeared in the troupe's TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian.”

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

Jones's wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said, “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, TV programs, poems, and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they said.

Source: AP