Fast News

The 73rd Berlin film festival will award the groundbreaking director-producer the event’s highest honour, the Golden Bear, in February.

Steven Spielberg walks the red carpet as he arrives to receive a lifetime-achievement prize, at the David Donatello awards ceremony in Rome Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (Gregorio Borgia / AP)

Multiple Oscar winner Steven Spielberg will be honoured for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2023.

Festival organisers said on Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event’s top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series.

Spielberg’s work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

The 2023 Homage will be devoted to Steven Spielberg, who will also be awarded the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. Congratulations! His recent work “The Fabelmans“ will be screened during the Award Ceremony at the Berlinale Palast. Read more https://t.co/BMncdI7PWn pic.twitter.com/CbEcSWQ9PV — Berlinale (@berlinale) November 22, 2022

'Incredible career'

Spielberg’s productions have included everything from the science fiction E.T. to the World War II drama Schindler’s List. The Berlin festival will also screen his latest film, The Fabelmans.

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams,” festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

“Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled.”

The Berlin event, the first of the year's major European film festivals, will run from February 16 to 26.

Source: AP