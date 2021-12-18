Fast News

Two marble statues have been discovered in the ancient city of Blaundus, located in what is now the Ulubey district of Turkiye's Usak province.

It is not yet known who the statues depict, but it is likely to be either gods, emperors, or statesmen, archaeologists say. (AA)

The statues were discovered on December 9, around the area of a temple dedicated to the Greek mythological goddess Demeter.

The team had discovered two statues in the courtyard of the temple located in the center of the city, Birol Can, a faculty member at the Archeology Department of Usak University, said on Saturday.

"We don't know yet whether the statues are from the temple site or from street-side honourifics," Can, the archaeologist who is leading the excavations, said, adding that further research on the finds was ongoing.

One of the discovered statues was 185 centimetres (over 6 feet) tall with no head, while the other was missing its head, right arm, and both legs, according to Can.

"Both finds are male marble statues. We have not yet determined who they are -- whether they are gods, emperors, or statesmen."

Ancient city of Blaundus

The site of the discoveries, ancient city of Blaundus (or Blaundos), was first built by Macedonians that came to Anatolia, present-day Turkiye, following the military campaign of Alexander the Great.

The ancient city, located in what is now the Ulubey district of Usak province, was later occupied by the Romans.

Noting that the statues may have been inspired and created in the Roman-era style, Can said: "We can say that the art of sculpture has been at its peak since the second half of the 4th century BC."

Excavations to unearth the city started in 2018. Archaeologists are currently focused on the area where the temple of the goddess Demeter is located.

