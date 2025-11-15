US
2 min read
Alibaba rejects report it aided Chinese military in targeting the US
Alibaba rejects Financial Times report as “completely false”, dismisses White House-linked memo it’s based on as a “malicious PR operation”.
Alibaba rejects report it aided Chinese military in targeting the US
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Alibaba logo displayed at its booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. / Reuters
November 15, 2025

Chinese tech giant Alibaba denies helping Beijing target the United States, telling AFP on Saturday that a recent media report was "completely false".

The Financial Times reported early on Saturday that Alibaba "provides tech support for Chinese military 'operations' against (US) targets", according to a White House memo provided to the newspaper.

The memo claimed that Alibaba hands customer data, including "IP addresses, WiFi information and payment records", to Chinese authorities and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the report said.

The FT said it could not independently verify the claims, noting that the White House believes the actions threaten US security.

RelatedTRT World - US, China resume trade talks in Malaysia ahead of Trump's meeting with Xi

An Alibaba Group spokesperson told AFP "the assertions and innuendos in the article are completely false".

The Hangzhou-based firm called the memo a "malicious PR operation (that) clearly came from a rogue voice looking to undermine President Trump's recent trade deal with China".

The dispute highlights persisting suspicions between Beijing and Washington, which are locked in competition for technological superiority.

Since returning to office in January, US President Donald Trump has reignited a fierce trade war with China.

RECOMMENDED

After months of tit-for-tat tariffs, he and counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a one-year truce late last month.

A spokesman for China's embassy in the United States also denied the reported memo's claims.

"The Chinese government... will never require companies or individuals to collect or provide data located in foreign countries in violation of local laws," said Liu Pengyu in a statement on X.

The report adds to growing concern in Washington about China's potential use of advanced technology to spy.

On Thursday, California-based artificial intelligence firm Anthropic said it had detected and disrupted what it described as the first documented cyber-espionage campaign conducted largely autonomously by AI.

The activities were attributed to a "Chinese state-sponsored group" designated as GTG-1002, Anthropic said.

Asked about the report at a news conference on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said he was "not familiar with the specifics", adding that Beijing had consistently fought hacking activities.

RelatedTRT World - China vs. US: Who has upper hand in the ongoing tariff tussle?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Racist attack targets Stockholm mosque, copy of Quran defaced
Türkiye marks 62 years since ‘Bloody Christmas’ massacre on Turkish Cypriots
Eurasian leaders gather in Russia for regional summits
Israeli forces stage new raid in southern Syria: media
Israel approves 19 additional illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
European and Ukrainian revisions fail to advance peace talks, Kremlin says
Japan launches strategic partnership with Mercosur to deepen trade ties
San Francisco in darkness as massive blackout cripples the city
Israeli strikes kill three Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Bondi attack prompts Australia review of security systems
Cambodia sees mass displacement as conflict with Thailand escalates
Gunmen open fire in South Africa, leaving multiple dead
Trump embeds 'Christian care' into US-Nigeria health deal
Putin open to talks with Macron if 'political will' prevails
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry