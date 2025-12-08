TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye scores historic win as TUA chief elected to lead Asia-Pacific Space Council
Yusuf Kirac becomes the first Turkish official to head APSCO, underscoring Ankara’s accelerating push into global space diplomacy and multilateral governance.
Türkiye scores historic win as TUA chief elected to lead Asia-Pacific Space Council
The Industry and Technology Ministry calls the outcome a “historic milestone” achieved during APSCO’s 19th Council Meeting in Bangkok. / AA
December 8, 2025

Türkiye marked a major diplomatic breakthrough in its expanding space agenda after Turkish Space Agency (TUA) President Yusuf Kirac was unanimously elected to chair the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) Council for the 2026–2027 term — the first time a Turkish official has held the post.

The Industry and Technology Ministry announced the election on Sunday, calling the outcome a “historic milestone” achieved during APSCO’s 19th Council Meeting in Bangkok. The ministry said the unanimous decision reflects Türkiye’s “growing influence in regional and global space governance.”

APSCO coordinates cooperation on peaceful space use, joint satellite programmes, training, capacity-building and data-sharing among its member states. 

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s first homegrown orbital transfer vehicle starts space mission

Ankara has taken an increasingly active role in these initiatives, contributing to multilateral projects and becoming a prominent partner in technical and academic programmes.

RECOMMENDED

Kirac’s leadership is expected to bolster Türkiye’s strategic weight within APSCO, deepen collaboration on satellite and ground systems, and expand regional capacity through collective projects.

The ministry also highlighted Türkiye’s broader ascent in global space diplomacy: Kirac was recently elected vice president of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) — another first for Türkiye — during the 76th International Astronautical Congress in Sydney. Türkiye will also host the IAC 2026 in Antalya.

Taken together, the ministry said, these advances show that Türkiye is not only developing its own space technologies but is emerging as “an active global actor in space diplomacy and governance.”

RelatedTRT World - NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints