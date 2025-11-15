WAR ON GAZA
Jordan, Pakistan vow 'zero tolerance' for displacement of Palestinians from Gaza
Jordan's king and Pakistan's prime minister agree to enhance coordination among the eight Muslim majority and Arab countries that are working with the US on the Gaza ceasefire and peace plan.
Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023. / AA
November 15, 2025

Jordanian King Abdullah and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have vowed "zero-tolerance" for any displacement of Palestinians from besieged Gaza.

Sharif hosted King Abdullah in Islamabad on Saturday after the latter's arrival on a two-day state visit.

"On the issue of Palestine, both leaders acknowledged the unanimity of views and principled positions taken by Pakistan and Jordan regarding the post-war Gaza; zero-tolerance for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," Sharif's office said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination among the eight Muslim majority and Arab countries that are working with the US on the Gaza ceasefire and peace plan, which includes a new governance structure and rebuilding of the enclave destroyed by Israel.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023.

Other issues

The two sides also discussed further deepening of bilateral relations as well as exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in the economic, trade, investment, health, science and technology, education, and defence sectors.

Pakistan and Jordan signed several memoranda of understanding in different sectors, including culture and media.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari and Premier Sharif received the Jordanian head of state and his delegation at the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, just next to the capital, Islamabad.

This is the first official visit by a Jordanian monarch in 21 years.

As the king's aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, a formation of Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder aircraft provided a protective escort and accompanied the royal flight.

King Abdullah will also meet President Zardari.

Abdullah's state visit to Pakistan marks the fifth stop of his Asian tour, which included Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
