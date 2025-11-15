Jordanian King Abdullah and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have vowed "zero-tolerance" for any displacement of Palestinians from besieged Gaza.

Sharif hosted King Abdullah in Islamabad on Saturday after the latter's arrival on a two-day state visit.

"On the issue of Palestine, both leaders acknowledged the unanimity of views and principled positions taken by Pakistan and Jordan regarding the post-war Gaza; zero-tolerance for any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," Sharif's office said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to enhance coordination among the eight Muslim majority and Arab countries that are working with the US on the Gaza ceasefire and peace plan, which includes a new governance structure and rebuilding of the enclave destroyed by Israel.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza since October 2023.

Other issues