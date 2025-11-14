WAR ON GAZA
Indonesia prepares 20,000 personnel for possible Gaza deployment
Jakarta outlines two pathways for authorising peacekeeping force, including a UN mandate backed by Washington.
Jakarta is pursuing two possible pathways for deployment authorisation, Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said. / AP
November 14, 2025

Indonesia has prepared 20,000 personnel for deployment to Gaza, Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said.

The force, which includes medical teams and engineers, could be deployed once the necessary international approvals are secured, Sjafrie told reporters, according to the state-run Antara news agency.

He said Jakarta is pursuing two possible pathways for deployment authorisation: one "under the auspices of the United Nations (UN)" and another "under the approval of an international organisation initiated by the President of the United States."

The second option, he added, would require high-level diplomatic engagement and agreements between heads of state.

"For Arab countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, if they give the green light, Indonesia would be happy to get involved," he said, stressing that Israel’s approval would also be essential.

The plan aligns with the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the war in Gaza, under which a phased ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Intelligence sharing with Jordan

Sjamsoeddin’s comments came during Jordanian King Abdullah II’s visit to Jakarta, where he met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to discuss Gaza.

The minister said Indonesia and Jordan would share intelligence on developments in the enclave.

After meeting Jordanian Armed Forces chief Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, Sjamsoeddin said: "We will jointly form a committee to exchange intelligence and updates. Given Jordan’s geographic proximity to Gaza, we see strategic value in collaborating with them to better understand conditions on the ground."

He stressed that Jakarta requires the intelligence as it prepares for the potential deployment of its peacekeeping force.

He added that Indonesia and Jordan will also work together on drone technology through a partnership between state-owned weapons manufacturer PT Pindad and Jordan’s Deep Element, as part of broader defence cooperation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
