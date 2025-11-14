Indonesia has prepared 20,000 personnel for deployment to Gaza, Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said.

The force, which includes medical teams and engineers, could be deployed once the necessary international approvals are secured, Sjafrie told reporters, according to the state-run Antara news agency.

He said Jakarta is pursuing two possible pathways for deployment authorisation: one "under the auspices of the United Nations (UN)" and another "under the approval of an international organisation initiated by the President of the United States."

The second option, he added, would require high-level diplomatic engagement and agreements between heads of state.

"For Arab countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, if they give the green light, Indonesia would be happy to get involved," he said, stressing that Israel’s approval would also be essential.

The plan aligns with the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the war in Gaza, under which a phased ceasefire took effect on October 10.