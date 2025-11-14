The United States and several Muslim-majority and Arab nations including Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have called for the UN Security Council (UNSC) to quickly adopt a US resolution endorsing Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration," the countries said in a joint statement on Friday, adding they were seeking the measure's "swift adoption."

Last week the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year Israeli genocide in Gaza and endorse Trump's plan.

"We emphasise that this is a sincere effort, and the Plan provides viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region," said the statement.

A draft of the resolution seen on Thursday by AFP news agency "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza with a mandate running until the end of 2027.

It would authorise member states to form a "temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarise Gaza.

Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state.