The Israeli army has built two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) said, calling the construction a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“In October, UNIFIL peacekeepers conducted a geospatial survey of a concrete T-wall erected by the Israeli army southwest of Yaroun,” UNIFIL said on Friday in a statement on X.

“The survey confirmed that the wall crossed the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 square metres of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people,” it added.

The Blue Line is the undemarcated line following Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

UNIFIL said it informed the Israeli army of the findings and requested the barrier be moved, without specifying Israel’s response.

“In November, peacekeepers observed additional T-wall construction in the area,” the mission said, noting that “a survey confirmed that a section of wall southeast of Yaroun also crossed the Blue Line.”

It said that it will formally notify the Israeli army of the findings.

When asked by AFP about the UN findings, the Israeli military said:

"The wall is part of a broader Israeli plan whose construction began in 2022. Since the start of the war, and as part of lessons learnt from it, Israel has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border."