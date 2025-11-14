MIDDLE EAST
Israel violated UNSC resolution by erecting walls inside Lebanon: UN peacekeepers
UNIFIL says it informed the Israeli army of the findings and demands for the barriers to be removed.
Israel's army has built walls in south Lebanon.
November 14, 2025

The Israeli army has built two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) said, calling the construction a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“In October, UNIFIL peacekeepers conducted a geospatial survey of a concrete T-wall erected by the Israeli army southwest of Yaroun,” UNIFIL said on Friday in a statement on X.

“The survey confirmed that the wall crossed the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 square metres of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people,” it added.

The Blue Line is the undemarcated line following Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

UNIFIL said it informed the Israeli army of the findings and requested the barrier be moved, without specifying Israel’s response.

“In November, peacekeepers observed additional T-wall construction in the area,” the mission said, noting that “a survey confirmed that a section of wall southeast of Yaroun also crossed the Blue Line.”

It said that it will formally notify the Israeli army of the findings.

When asked by AFP about the UN findings, the Israeli military said:

"The wall is part of a broader Israeli plan whose construction began in 2022. Since the start of the war, and as part of lessons learnt from it, Israel has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border."

Violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

UNIFIL stressed that the Israeli presence and construction on Lebanese territory represent “violations of Security Council resolution 1701” and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The mission renewed its call for Israel to fully respect the Blue Line and withdraw from all areas north of it.

Resolution 1701, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line and Lebanon’s Litani River.

On Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for halting Israel’s military escalation in the south, warning that it poses a threat to regional stability.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with Israel intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under a ceasefire declared in November 2024, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
