The UN human rights office said Israel's violations of the November 2024 ceasefire with Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of 114 civilians.

Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told Anadolu that the human rights office is monitoring Israeli air strikes on buildings in southern villages and noted that civilian deaths have continued to rise since the ceasefire began.

He stressed that the ongoing deadly impact on civilians "must stop immediately," saying that residents in the area have lived in instability and fear for more than two years.