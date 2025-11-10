One person was killed and several others were injured in a fresh Israeli strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to media reports.

The official news agency NNA said that an Israeli drone hit a car near the Baisariyah town of the Sidon district.

No further details were reported regarding the identity of the deceased citizen or the number of injuries.

The agency also reported Israeli drones flying over the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region at medium altitude.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the media report.