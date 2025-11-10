WAR ON GAZA
Israeli drone strike kills one, injures several in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire
Attack on a vehicle near Baisariyah town comes after weeks of rising tensions and near-daily Israeli air raids; Israeli army has not commented.
File: Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in a village in southern Lebanon, Thursday, November 6, 2025. / AP
November 10, 2025

One person was killed and several others were injured in a fresh Israeli strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to media reports.

The official news agency NNA said that an Israeli drone hit a car near the Baisariyah town of the Sidon district.

No further details were reported regarding the identity of the deceased citizen or the number of injuries.

The agency also reported Israeli drones flying over the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region at medium altitude.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the media report.

Two more people lost their lives in Israeli strikes on Sunday.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory on claims of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

RelatedTRT World - Why recent Israeli attacks threaten Lebanese stability and Hezbollah disarmament
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
