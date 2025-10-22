Since October 7, the Middle East has witnessed a string of Israeli strikes stretching from Gaza to Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and even Qatar, a US Gulf ally that has played a key mediating role between Israel and Hamas.

Despite the Trump-brokered Gaza ceasefire and a nearly year-long truce with Hezbollah, Israel’s assaults on Lebanon – a Mediterranean neighbour it has invaded several times over the past five decades – pose a growing threat to regional stability.

According to UN experts , more than 80,000 people have been displaced across Lebanon due to Israeli strikes, leaving schools, health centres and places of worship inaccessible to a significant portion of the country’s population.



Last week, Israel launched at least a dozen air strikes across southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah infrastructure. The attacks killed one civilian and injured several others.

Since the November 2024 ceasefire, Israel has continued to hit what it calls Hezbollah weapons depots and commanders violating the truce on a daily basis . But in recent weeks, the Netanyahu government has expanded its targets to include civilian infrastructure such as factories, fuel depots, and construction sites, signalling a changing tactic, according to experts.

Israel is sending a message to Lebanon’s leadership that it will employ its own destructive methods unless Hezbollah weapons are handed over to Beirut, says Tuba Yildiz, an expert on Lebanese history and religious factions.

“The message is Lebanese reconstruction can only begin if the leadership seizes Hezbollah's weapons. If not, Israel will destroy even existing ones,” Yildiz tells TRT World.

In August, Lebanon’s new government – in power since January – endorsed a US-backed plan to disarm all non-state armed groups including Hezbollah, which have long played a major role in the country’s political direction during its civil wars and Israeli occupations.

Prior to Israel’s war on Hezbollah, analysts defined the group as the world’s most powerful non-state actor, which was estimated to have 45,000 militants in 2022, according to CIA Factbook. Since the 2022 election, Hezbollah allies have 62 seats out of a total 128-member Lebanese parliament.

The Iran-backed group, however, called the disarmament plan a “grave mistake,” vowing never to surrender its weapons while the Israeli occupation continues across Lebanon, adding that it can fight to the very end against “the Israeli-American project no matter the price.”

​​Israel will continue its attacks until Hezbollah is “fully disarmed,” says Hilal Kashan, a professor of political science at the American University of Beirut.

Israel began its attacks on Lebanon in early 2023 after Hamas’s October 7 cross-border blitz, which turned into a full-scale invasion attempt by Israel of the country’s territories in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring nearly 17,000.

“Israeli policy aims at eliminating all military opposition to its regional expansionist policy. Israel operates with impunity, given unconditional military and political support by the US,” Kashan views.

UN experts expressed their growing concern on Israel’s cross-border attacks and its enduring occupation of at least five border outposts north of the Blue Line , a 120-km border zone between Israel and Lebanon, which they said “blatantly contradicts the ceasefire agreement and undermines any prospect of lasting peace.”

Can Hezbollah be disarmed?

Yildiz sees no real possibility that Hezbollah can be disarmed in the short-term because the Zionist state’s attacks make the Shia group’s armed presence across Lebanese-Israel borderline “legitimate” and a better alternative than the Israeli occupation, which still rages across some Lebanese border areas.