Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has said that Damascus is willing to restore “historic and strategic” relations with Russia.

“We respect all the past agreements and the great history with Russia, and we will redefine the nature of these relations,” al Sharaa said in a joint press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

“We have close relations with Russia, and a large part of Syria's energy sector depends on Russian expertise,” he added

Putin, on his part, congratulated al Sharaa on the fact that parliamentary elections were held earlier this month in Syria and said Moscow was ready for stronger ties with Damascus.

Putin made the comments at the start of a meeting in the Kremlin.

Putin also hailed decades of "special" ties with Syria, as he welcomed al Sharaa to the Kremlin.

"Special relations have developed between our countries over many decades," Putin told al Sharaa in televised remarks.

Assad's extradition