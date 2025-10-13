Joyous Palestinians have rushed to embrace prisoners freed under a US-brokered ceasefire agreement as they arrived by bus to the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Under the deal, Israel is set to release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and long prison terms, as well as 1,700 Palestinians detained in Gaza since the war began, 22 Palestinian minors, and the bodies of 360 Hamas members.

Release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began on Monday after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli hostages held in Gaza as part of the deal reached last week to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Several thousand people gathered inside and around the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza awaiting the arrival of freed prisoners, with some waving Palestinian flags and others holding pictures of their relatives.

Fighting back tears, one woman who asked to be identified as Um Ahmed said she said that despite her joy at the release, she still had "mixed feelings" about the day.

"I am happy for our sons who are being freed, but we are still in pain for all those who had been killed by the occupation, and all the destruction that happened to our Gaza," she said by voice note.