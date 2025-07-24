China has begun construction of what is set to become the world’s largest hydropower dam in Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon located in the Tibetan Plateau.

The project has sparked concerns in downstream neighbours India and Bangladesh about the hazards of flooding, water scarcity and environmental degradation.

What’s new here



On July 19, Chinese Premier Li Qiang presided over a high-profile ceremony marking the official start of construction of the Motuo Hydropower Station—a massive $167 billion project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River.

Once completed, the dam is expected to generate three times the electricity of the Three Gorges Dam, making it the largest of its kind in the world.

A civil infrastructure of this size has never been attempted. Especially in a remote mountainous region, which sits right on top of an active seismic belt.

The Yarlung Tsangpo River transforms into the Brahmaputra as it flows downstream into northeast India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Assam states, before entering Bangladesh, where it is known as the Jamuna.

Why is it significant



While Beijing touts the project as a green energy breakthrough, authorities in India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Assam states are raising alarm over potential catastrophic effects downstream.

Arunachal’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu warned that the dam could lead to the drying up of the Siang and Brahmaputra rivers, or worse, function as a "water bomb" if China were to release water suddenly.

Similar concerns have also been expressed by Bangladeshi officials , who earlier in February this year sent a formal request to Beijing for more information on the project’s environmental impact assessment and feasibility study.

The Brahmaputra basin—stretching across India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and into Bangladesh—is one of the most flood-prone regions in the world, with seasonal deluges causing widespread devastation and thousands of deaths nearly every year.

In Assam, the Brahmaputra River is not just a lifeline but the primary source of irrigation, sustaining the state’s agrarian economy. Fears that China’s newly launched mega-dam upstream could alter the natural flow or trigger sudden water discharges have intensified concerns about the impact on the region.

Further fuelling concerns are environmental and seismic risks. The Yarlung Tsangpo Canyon is located in a high-altitude, earthquake-prone zone, raising fears about the potential for dam collapse or structural failure.

It’s interesting to note that the Indian and Bangladeshi governments have not yet officially commented on the project since work started on it.