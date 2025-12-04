Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Goffman, as the next head of the Mossad, the intelligence service responsible for Israel’s overseas operations.

“After interviewing various candidates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Goffman, to the position of Director of the Mossad of the State of Israel,” his office said in a statement on Thursday.