Netanyahu names his military secretary Roman Goffman as Mossad director
Roman Goffman will assume leadership of Mossad as David Barnea ends his five-year term in 2026.
Roman Goffman will replace David Barnea in Mossad as Barnea concludes his five-year tenure. [File photo] / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Goffman, as the next head of the Mossad, the intelligence service responsible for Israel’s overseas operations.

“After interviewing various candidates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Goffman, to the position of Director of the Mossad of the State of Israel,” his office said in a statement on Thursday.

Goffman will replace the current Mossad head, David Barnea, who will conclude his five-year tenure in June 2026, the statement added.

SOURCE:AA
