Mossad chief David Barnea warned that a planned Israeli strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar could damage critical diplomatic ties, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two Israelis familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Despite the spy chief’s objections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered an air strike after the agency refused to carry out a ground offensive targeting senior Hamas officials.

Barnea cautioned that such an attack risked undermining Qatar’s role as a mediator, which has hosted Hamas leaders for over a decade.

Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir also objected to the timing of the strike for fear of derailing the negotiations.

Nitzan Alon, the Israeli military’s lead captive negotiator, was left out of the meeting over concerns he would object to an attack that could threaten hostages, the report said.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Defence Minister Israel Katz supported Netanyahu’s decision, according to an Israeli source.

Israeli authorities reportedly calculated that Qatar ties could be repaired over time.

‘Israel failed to achieve its desired outcome’