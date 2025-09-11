Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has further escalated tensions with Qatar, threatening more after Israel’s latest attack on Doha targeting Hamas officials.

"I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists: you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will," Netanyahu declared in a video address defending Tuesday’s attack in Doha targeting Hamas leaders.

The Israeli attack — an unprecedented one on a Gulf state — reportedly hit multiple offices within Hamas’s Doha headquarters.

While none of the group’s senior political figures were killed, Hamas confirmed the deaths of five lower-ranking members, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s leader in Gaza and its top negotiator, as well as three bodyguards.

Netanyahu’s justification

In his remarks, Netanyahu likened Hamas’s October 7, 2023, blitz to the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, which Washington used as a pretext to launch its so-called “war on terror.”

"What did America do in the wake of September 11? It promised to hunt down the terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be," he said, accusing Qatar of financing and sheltering Hamas leaders "in mansions."

"We did exactly what America did when it went after al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan and when it killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan," he argued, adding that countries applauding the US then "should be ashamed of themselves" for condemning Israel now.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog echoed the defence, telling the Daily Mail in London that Israel targeted al-Hayya because he was obstructing a US-backed ceasefire and hostage release deal.

"He kept saying 'Yes, but' in negotiations," Herzog said.

Netanyahu has been accused of obstructing truce talks, even by hostages families.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US have played a central role in mediation, and Hamas delegations regularly travelled to Doha and Cairo during truce talks.

Qatar pushes back

Qatar swiftly denounced Netanyahu’s comments as "reckless" and "explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty."

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that hosting Hamas’s political office in Doha was part of internationally recognised mediation efforts "requested by the United States and Israel" to secure prisoner swaps and ceasefire agreements.