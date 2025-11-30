A Russian drone attack has killed one person and wounded 11 on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, the regional governor said.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the Kiev regional governor, reported "another enemy drone attack" and said rescuers were evacuating residents of a high-rise building and firefighting was ongoing.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack on Vyshgorod, one person was killed, and 11 were wounded. Among them is one child," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

The latest attack follows a Russian drone and missile attack on Friday night that killed three people and left hundreds of thousands across Ukraine without power.

