Israeli strikes on a school housing displaced families in northern Gaza killed 13 Palestinians on Wednesday, local health authorities said, as Israeli forces continued to demolish homes and buildings in Rafah in the south of the enclave.

Medics said two strikes targeted the Karama School in Tuffah, a suburb of Gaza City.

Among those killed was a local journalist, Nour Abdu, Palestinian media said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

The Israeli military said it struck "terrorists" operating from a command center in the compound.

Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing said on Wednesday their fighters had detonated a pre-planted minefield targeting an Israeli armoured force east of Khan Younis.