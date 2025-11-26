WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel threatens more attacks on Lebanon, undermining truce agreement
Lebanese President Aoun said earlier this week that his country is ready to negotiate an agreement that would end Israeli truce violations.
Israel threatens more attacks on Lebanon, undermining truce agreement
Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite the truce. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned there would be "no calm" in Lebanon if Israel's security was not guaranteed, as Israeli forces intensify attacks despite a year-old ceasefire.

"We will not allow any threats against the inhabitants of the north, and maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify," Katz told the Israeli parliament on Wednesday.

He cited the killing of a top Hezbollah leader in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut days earlier.

"There will be no calm in Beirut, nor order and stability in Lebanon, until the security of the State of Israel is guaranteed," he said, vowing to disarm Hezbollah.

An Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday killed Haytham Ali Tabatabai, the most senior Hezbollah member to be killed by Israel since a November 2024 ceasefire sought to end over a year of hostilities.

Tabatabai's killing comes as Israel has escalated its attacks on Lebanon, with the United States increasing its pressure on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah.

Israeli truce violations

RECOMMENDED

Egypt's foreign minister said Wednesday that his country was working to de-escalate heightened tensions in Lebanon.

"We fear any escalation, and we fear for the security and stability of Lebanon," Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati said after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut.

"We are making an intensive effort to spare Lebanon any risks or any aggressive tendencies against its security and safety," he added.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite the truce.

Lebanese President Aoun said earlier this week that his country is ready to negotiate an agreement that would end Israeli truce violations and lead to Israel’s withdrawal from the five border hills it has occupied since the truce last year.

Aoun also said Lebanese troops are prepared to deploy at all positions from which Israeli forces withdraw.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon offers to enter negotiations to end Israeli strikes and retake occupied border hills
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance