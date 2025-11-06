Sweden and Ukraine have announced that they have signed a letter of intent to establish a new defence technology hub in Ukraine, aimed at jointly developing advanced battlefield systems as the war with Russia grinds on.

“This will strengthen our shared ability to develop and produce new battlefield technologies,” Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said at a joint press conference on Thursday.

The initiative will involve Swedish personnel working directly in Ukraine, combining Swedish weapons expertise with Ukrainian battlefield experience, he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, standing alongside Jonson, said the two countries already have “many agreements and concrete letters of intent, or even contracts between Swedish and Ukrainian companies,” though he declined to name them, citing security concerns.

“Russians will destroy their facilities,” he warned.

The partners aim to launch the collaboration “as soon as possible,” Shmyhal said.

Related Sweden urges Europe to shift to 'wartime readiness' amid Russian 'threat' - TRT World

Gripen fighter jet talks gain momentum