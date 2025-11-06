CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Sweden, Ukraine to build weapons innovation hub as defence ties deepen
The new defence technology hub will combine Ukraine’s frontline experience with Sweden’s weapons expertise, deepening cooperation that could soon include Gripen fighter jets.
Sweden paused earlier plans to send Gripen jets to Ukraine in 2023 after allies urged prioritising deliveries of US-made F-16s. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Sweden and Ukraine have announced that they have signed a letter of intent to establish a new defence technology hub in Ukraine, aimed at jointly developing advanced battlefield systems as the war with Russia grinds on.

“This will strengthen our shared ability to develop and produce new battlefield technologies,” Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said at a joint press conference on Thursday. 

The initiative will involve Swedish personnel working directly in Ukraine, combining Swedish weapons expertise with Ukrainian battlefield experience, he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, standing alongside Jonson, said the two countries already have “many agreements and concrete letters of intent, or even contracts between Swedish and Ukrainian companies,” though he declined to name them, citing security concerns. 

“Russians will destroy their facilities,” he warned.

The partners aim to launch the collaboration “as soon as possible,” Shmyhal said.

Gripen fighter jet talks gain momentum

The announcement follows an earlier letter of intent signed in October on aviation cooperation, a deal that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said could eventually see Ukraine acquire up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen E fighter jets.

Jonson confirmed that both sides had continued discussions on Gripen deliveries and agreed to set up a joint working group to advance the process.

Shmyhal said four financing options were under review: the use of frozen Russian assets, Swedish government contributions, fundraising from European partners, and support through international organisations.

He added that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics were ready to travel to Sweden immediately for training on the Gripen systems. 

While Kiev hopes to purchase the modern Gripen E in the future, Shmyhal appealed to Stockholm to transfer older models next year “to protect our sky directly.”

Sweden paused earlier plans to send Gripen jets to Ukraine in 2023 after allies urged prioritising deliveries of US-made F-16s.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
