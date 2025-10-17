New Zealand will reimpose the UN-mandated sanctions on Iran over "non-compliance with its nuclear obligations and unjustifiable levels of uranium enrichment activity", the foreign minister said on Friday.

"New Zealand has consistently supported diplomatic efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons from any source. We strongly encourage Iran to re-engage in negotiations and resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Winston Peters said in a statement.

The readout said the United Nations Sanctions (Iran) Regulations 2025, which take effect on October 18, are being imposed as a result of Iran not complying with the terms of the internationally-recognised Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed in 2015.

The regulations introduce a range of restrictions, including an asset freeze and travel bans for sanctioned persons, import and export bans on certain nuclear and military goods, and a duty on New Zealanders to exercise vigilance in dealings with Iran.

New Zealand will also be introducing a compulsory registration scheme for New Zealanders who intend to do business with Iran, which comes into effect on February 1, 2026.