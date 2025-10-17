ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
New Zealand reimposes UN sanctions on Iran over 'nuclear non-compliance'
Foreign Minister Winston Peters encourages Iran to re-engage in negotiations, resume full cooperation with IAEA.
New Zealand reimposes UN sanctions on Iran over 'nuclear non-compliance'
(FILE) New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters addresses the 80th UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 26, 2025. / Reuters
October 17, 2025

New Zealand will reimpose the UN-mandated sanctions on Iran over "non-compliance with its nuclear obligations and unjustifiable levels of uranium enrichment activity", the foreign minister said on Friday.

"New Zealand has consistently supported diplomatic efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons from any source. We strongly encourage Iran to re-engage in negotiations and resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Winston Peters said in a statement.

The readout said the United Nations Sanctions (Iran) Regulations 2025, which take effect on October 18, are being imposed as a result of Iran not complying with the terms of the internationally-recognised Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed in 2015.

RelatedTRT World - Iran’s nuclear calculus in an unsettled Middle East

The regulations introduce a range of restrictions, including an asset freeze and travel bans for sanctioned persons, import and export bans on certain nuclear and military goods, and a duty on New Zealanders to exercise vigilance in dealings with Iran.

New Zealand will also be introducing a compulsory registration scheme for New Zealanders who intend to do business with Iran, which comes into effect on February 1, 2026.

RECOMMENDED

The announcement comes after the UK, France, and Germany also re-imposed the UN sanctions, citing Iranian breaches.

Talks between Iran and the US that began in April to revive a broader nuclear agreement collapsed after Israeli attacks in June targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout