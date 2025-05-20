WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Israel’s onslaught has demolished 92% of Palestinian homes in Gaza, UNRWA said on May 19, leaving over two million residents in need of shelter.
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Designer: Semih Genc / TRT World
May 20, 2025

Israeli forces have damaged or destroyed 92% of Palestinian homes in Gaza, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on May 19, leaving over two million residents in need of shelter.

“Countless people have been displaced multiple times, and shelter is scarce,” the UN agency said, renewing its call for lifting the Israeli siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Recommended

Israel has pursued a brutal offensive against Palestine’s Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Explore
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit