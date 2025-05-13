Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is ready to fly to Istanbul to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin if necessary.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy told reporters in Kiev, Ukraine's capital, that he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara, where they will both await the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“So that Russia does not manipulate the cities and does not say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara but is ready to fly only to Istanbul… I want to say right away, if Putin flies to Istanbul… the Turkish side is ready for President Erdogan and me to fly to Istanbul,” Zelenskyy said.

“If Putin is really ready to meet not only in the media but also in real life, then at the level of leaders we will do everything to agree on a ceasefire,” he added.

Urging Russia to respond to ceasefire proposal

Zelenskyy on Monday reiterated his commitment to diplomacy and confirmed his readiness to attend proposed peace talks in Türkiye, calling on Russia to respond to international efforts for a ceasefire.