The Israeli army launched fresh air strikes in southern Lebanon shortly after issuing immediate evacuation orders for the residents of two villages.

A military statement claimed on Thursday that the air strikes targeted Hezbollah sites in the villages of Jbaa and Mahrouneh.

The attacks came shortly after military spokesperson Avichay Adraee ordered residents of the two villages to immediately leave their homes ahead of the strikes, claiming that the attacks were in response to what he described as Hezbollah’s “prohibited attempts” to rebuild its activities in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army also issued an immediate evacuation order for residents of the Mjadel town in the Tyre district and the Baraachit town in Nabatieh.