TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan announces recipients of 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards
Awards honour distinguished figures in science, arts, archaeology, and photography, with UN chief Guterres receiving Ataturk Peace Award.
Erdogan announces recipients of 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards
Erdogan speaks during the 29 October Special Event held at Exhibition Hall of Presidential Complex in Ankara on October 29, 2025. / AA
October 29, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the winners of the 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards during a special ceremony marking Republic Day at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that the award in the “Science and Culture” category was granted to academic Suleyman Seyfi Ogun, while Yalcin Gokcebag was recognised in the “Painting” category, composer Yalcin Tura in “Music,” and archaeologist and academic Fahri Isik in “Anatolian Archaeology.”

He added that the award in the “Photography” category went to Anadolu photojournalist Ali Jadallah, who works in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

The president also announced that the Ataturk International Peace Award will be presented this year to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders