Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed a European proposal to create a multinational force to police any potential peace deal in Ukraine as a "brazen" threat to Russia.

"This is not so much about security as it is about yet another attempt, you know, a brazen one... to carry out the military development of Ukrainian territory as a springboard for creating threats to the Russian Federation," Lavrov said on Friday, during a visit to Egypt.

Leaders of Kiev's key European allies - including Britain, France, Germany and Italy - said this week they were ready to deploy a European-led "multinational force Ukraine" to "assist in the regeneration of Ukraine's forces, in securing Ukraine's skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine."