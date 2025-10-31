TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's ambassador to Montenegro calls for swift probe of knife attack
Baris Kalkavan urges full investigation into stabbing in Podgorica allegedly involving Turkish citizens and warns against xenophobic narratives.
Türkiye's ambassador to Montenegro calls for swift probe of knife attack
A man looks as he walks past a demolished Turkish owned restaurant in Podgorica, Montenegro. / Reuters
October 31, 2025

Türkiye’s ambassador to Montenegro has called for a swift and thorough investigation into a weekend stabbing of a local man in the capital Podgorica allegedly involving Turkish citizens, stressing that the incident must not be turned into a provocation targeting the Turkish community.

Speaking earlier this week at a reception marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye and Republic Day, Baris Kalkavan said the embassy expects Montenegrin authorities "to fully clarify the incident and bring those responsible before justice as soon as possible."

"It is regrettable that an isolated criminal act is being turned into a provocation against Turks," he said.

"I call on our young friends here — whom we greet daily in markets, cafes and neighbourhoods — not to fall for the games of a few provocateurs. The Republic of Türkiye will take all necessary legal and political steps regarding this process, but I am sure that, in time, your own conscience will also judge it."

Kalkavan underlined that Türkiye and Montenegro have maintained diplomatic relations for over 146 years, built on strong historical foundations, and that Montenegro’s peace and prosperity are vital for stability across the Balkans.

He also urged the Montenegrin public not to allow "inhumane concepts such as xenophobia, hate speech and mob mentality" to take root in the country.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye watching situation in Montenegro after weekend disturbances

‘Intensive efforts’

RECOMMENDED

The ambassador noted that most Montenegrin citizens had expressed solidarity with the Turkish community in recent days, describing the ties between the two nations as "deep, multidimensional, and resilient enough to overcome any provocation."

He reassured Turkish nationals living in Montenegro that both Turkish and Montenegrin authorities were making "intensive efforts" to ensure their safety.

Local media earlier reported that the knife attack against a Montenegrin man in Podgorica allegedly involved Turkish citizens, sparking public unrest and a wave of misinformation.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Following the incident, Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic announced on X that Montenegro had temporarily suspended its visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.

The move came amid heightened tensions and anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of the capital, where small groups of protesters called for deportations.

Turkish authorities and the embassy in Podgorica have since condemned the hostile rhetoric, stressing that the incident should not harm the longstanding friendly relations between the two nations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group