ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Chinese scientists develop satellite system offering precision, power for space weapons
The Chinese prototype delivers 2.6 megawatts of pulsed power with extreme timing accuracy for future particle beam weapons in space.
Chinese scientists develop satellite system offering precision, power for space weapons
Chinese researchers combined energy storage, voltage boosting, and precise control. [file photo] / AP
November 9, 2025

China recently built a space-based power system prototype for a potential satellite-based particle beam weaponry, the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.

The idea of particle beams is simple: fire a focused beam of high-energy particles at an enemy satellite or missile to damage it using kinetic and thermal energy. But making it a reality has been hindered by two main challenges — power and precision.

For a particle beam weapon to work, it needs massive energy and exact timing. A satellite-based accelerator must precisely control electromagnetic fields to push charged particles at specific moments.

It presents a key challenge: high power and high precision are usually incompatible. Powerful systems are slow, while precise systems often cannot handle the energy needed. But Chinese scientists claim to have solved that problem.

A recent study led by Su Zhenhua from DFH Satellite Co. unveiled a space-based power system prototype that delivers 2.6 megawatts of pulsed power while maintaining synchronisation accuracy of 0.63 microseconds in ground tests.

Traditional systems provide less than 1 megawatt of power and lack the precision needed for advanced space applications.

RelatedTRT World - China successfully launches new satellite into space
RECOMMENDED

Efficient defence systems

The Chinese team's prototype combines high-efficiency voltage boosting, advanced energy storage and precise discharge control to solve the issues. Solar panels provide low-voltage power, which is boosted and stored in capacitors, ready to be released in controlled pulses.

A central FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array)-based controller synchronises 36 power modules to fire within 630 nanoseconds of each other, delivering 2.6 MW in clean pulses, ideal for particle accelerators, lasers and other space systems.

While the main focus is on particle beam weapons, the technology has broader potential applications, including laser communication, ion thrusters and space-based radar for electronic warfare.

It also has potential for more efficient satellite defence systems, as directed energy weapons powered by solar panels could disable targets with minimal cost.

RelatedTRT World - China outlines five-year plan to build modern industrial system, advance tech self-reliance
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations