ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
China outlines five-year plan to build modern industrial system, advance tech self-reliance
A four-day closed-door meeting of top CCP leadership outlines China's priorities in its 15th five-year development plan starting next March.
China outlines five-year plan to build modern industrial system, advance tech self-reliance
(FILE) Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of WW2, in Beijing, September 3, 2025. / Reuters
October 23, 2025

China's Communist Party elite vowed on Thursday to build a modern industrial system and make more efforts to achieve technology self-reliance, moves it sees as key to bolstering its position in its intensifying rivalry with the United States.

As expected, the Party's Central Committee also promised more efforts to expand domestic demand and improve people's livelihoods — long-standing goals that in recent years have been little more than an afterthought as China prioritised manufacturing and investment.

The Chinese economy's overreliance on exports at a time of heightened trade tensions with Washington might push Beijing to find a better policy balance in coming years, although analysts expect efforts to be slow.

A communique from state news agency Xinhua after the Party leaders' four-day closed door meeting, known as a plenum, outlined China's priorities in its 15th five-year development plan, which will only be released in full at a parliamentary meeting in March.

RelatedTRT World - China’s global governance initiative aligns with Türkiye’s vision for a new world order

"The country will be in a period (2026-2030) where strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, and there will be an increase in uncertain and unpredictable factors," Xinhua reported, citing the communique.

RECOMMENDED

"We should maintain a reasonable proportion of the manufacturing sector and establish a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as its backbone."

The communique said Beijing will strive to improve people's welfare and the social security system, but did not provide details on how Beijing intends to achieve that or where the funds would come from.

Uncertainty over the timing, pace, funding and size of such policies are likely to keep economists and investors concerned over the government's ability to rebalance an economy in which household consumption lags global averages by about 20 percentage points of GDP.

RelatedTRT World - China's ruling Communist Party kicks off crucial 4-day meeting in Beijing

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets