The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday kicked off its fourth plenum in Beijing to deliberate on the country’s next five-year development plan, state media reported.

President Xi Jinping, who is also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau and expounded on the party leadership's draft proposals for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development.

The four-day huddle will run through Thursday and is also expected to discuss new appointments in the government as well as the party.

A plenum is a convocation of the CPC Central Committee, which comprises the party’s top 205 officials, plus 167 alternate members.

The Central Committee is the highest authority in the CCP and is charged with selecting members of the party’s Politburo and other important appointments.