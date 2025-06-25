ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Abbas praises Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, calling it a vital step for regional stability.
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Abbas says a ceasefire in Gaza would further support Trump’s peace efforts. / Reuters
June 25, 2025

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that he is ready to work with United States President Donald Trump to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with Israel.

In a letter to the US president on Wednesday, Abbas expressed his “deep gratitude and appreciation for Trump’s successful efforts in reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Iran”, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas called the ceasefire between Iran and Israel a “necessary and important step to defuse the crises plaguing the world, which will positively impact the security and stability of the region”.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional countries, Trump on Monday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

“A ceasefire in Gaza would constitute an additional step to Trump’s crucial efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between the Palestinians, the Israelis and the entire world,” Abbas said.

Recommended

The Palestinian leader signalled readiness to work with Trump, Saudi Arabia and the entire international community “to fulfil the promise of peace, leading to achieving security and stability for all”.

“With you, we can achieve what seemed impossible: a recognised, free, sovereign and secure Palestine; a recognised and secure Israel; and a region that enjoys peace, prosperity, and integration,” Abbas said in his letter to Trump.

RelatedTRT Global - ‘Do not drop those bombs’ on Iran, Trump warns Israel

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'