Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that he is ready to work with United States President Donald Trump to reach a comprehensive peace agreement with Israel.

In a letter to the US president on Wednesday, Abbas expressed his “deep gratitude and appreciation for Trump’s successful efforts in reaching a ceasefire between Israel and Iran”, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Abbas called the ceasefire between Iran and Israel a “necessary and important step to defuse the crises plaguing the world, which will positively impact the security and stability of the region”.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional countries, Trump on Monday announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.

“A ceasefire in Gaza would constitute an additional step to Trump’s crucial efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between the Palestinians, the Israelis and the entire world,” Abbas said.