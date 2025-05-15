Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that there are no assurances the planned talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul will proceed without complications.

“We are certain problems will arise—just as they did three years ago in Istanbul, when the initialed principles were ready to be formalised, only for the British to intervene and prevent the Kiev regime from continuing a process that could have led to a settlement,” Lavrov stated.

“Everyone is now hearing about Ukraine in the context of the intrigue currently unfolding in Istanbul, literally in these very hours,” he added, speaking at a meeting of the ‘Culture without Borders: The Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy’ diplomatic club in Moscow.

Responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's demand that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally attend the talks, Lavrov dismissed him as “a dependent and miserable man.”

Lavrov also reiterated Russia’s concerns about Western calls for a ceasefire, arguing that such appeals are aimed at giving Ukraine time to rearm and regroup.

“The West does not genuinely seek peace in Ukraine,” he claimed. “There is ample evidence that Berlin, Paris, Brussels, and especially London have no real desire for peace.”

