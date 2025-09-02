North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has crossed into China on his special train to attend Beijing’s military parade commemorating the end of World War II, North Korean state media reported.

Rodong Sinmun published photos of Kim with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, boarding his armoured train as it departed Pyongyang on Monday.

South Korean media later confirmed the train’s arrival in the Chinese border city of Dandong before heading to Beijing.

The visit marks Kim’s first trip to China since 2019 and his fifth overall since taking power in 2011.

Kim is scheduled to attend Wednesday’s parade alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The event could highlight the three leaders’ shared opposition to the United States, although no trilateral summit has been confirmed.

Putin arrived in China on Sunday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit as well as the parade.