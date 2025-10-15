The UN on Tuesday accused Russia of attacking a humanitarian convoy belonging to it in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.

The UN in Ukraine said in a press release that an inter-agency convoy made up of four trucks came under attack by Russia while delivering aid to the settlement of Bilozerka, describing the strike as “utterly unacceptable”.

“Humanitarian workers, including from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Ukraine, were on a mission to provide humanitarian aid to a heavily war-impacted community that had not received assistance for months,” the statement said.

It noted that none were injured or killed during the attack, but said two trucks in the convoy were damaged and “set on fire”.

“Deliberately targeting humanitarians and humanitarian assets is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and might amount to a war crime. … All measures should be taken to protect civilians and humanitarian workers. International humanitarian law must be respected,” the press release added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also condemned the attack in a statement through X, urging UN member states to condemn the strike and impose additional pressure on Moscow.

Sybiha’s call was reaffirmed by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in a separate statement on X, which said one of the four trucks in the convoy was “completely burned”, while another was seriously damaged. It noted that the other two trucks “managed to get away”.