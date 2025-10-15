CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
UN accuses Russia of attacking humanitarian convoy in Ukraine's Kherson region
A World Health Organisation team came under attack while accompanying a United Nations convoy in Ukraine.
UN accuses Russia of attacking humanitarian convoy in Ukraine's Kherson region
Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the UN's accusation. / AA
October 15, 2025

The UN on Tuesday accused Russia of attacking a humanitarian convoy belonging to it in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.

The UN in Ukraine said in a press release that an inter-agency convoy made up of four trucks came under attack by Russia while delivering aid to the settlement of Bilozerka, describing the strike as “utterly unacceptable”.

“Humanitarian workers, including from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Ukraine, were on a mission to provide humanitarian aid to a heavily war-impacted community that had not received assistance for months,” the statement said.

It noted that none were injured or killed during the attack, but said two trucks in the convoy were damaged and “set on fire”.

“Deliberately targeting humanitarians and humanitarian assets is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and might amount to a war crime. … All measures should be taken to protect civilians and humanitarian workers. International humanitarian law must be respected,” the press release added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also condemned the attack in a statement through X, urging UN member states to condemn the strike and impose additional pressure on Moscow.

Sybiha’s call was reaffirmed by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in a separate statement on X, which said one of the four trucks in the convoy was “completely burned”, while another was seriously damaged. It noted that the other two trucks “managed to get away”.

RECOMMENDED

Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the UN’s accusation.

The accusation comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday morning that 57 people were injured in his country’s northeastern city of Kharkiv during an overnight Russian air strike, defining it as an “utterly terrorist, cynical attack”.

Zelenskyy urged partners for additional air defence systems, and the international community to compel Russia to “come to the table for genuine negotiations”, arguing: “Only peace through strength can bring results."

Ukraine’s Air Force claimed in a morning statement on Telegram that air defences shot down 69 of 96 drones launched by Russia overnight. Moscow has not reacted to the claim.

Moscow and Kiev have frequently traded accusations in recent weeks about targeting each other’s energy facilities as the winter months approach.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida