Dozens killed in Morocco as flash floods hit Safi province after heavy rain
Deadly floods swept through the Atlantic port city of Safi after heavy rain, damaging dozens of homes and cutting roads following years of drought.
People inspect the damage caused by flash floods in Safi, Morocco, on December 14, 2025. / AP
December 15, 2025

At least 37 people have been killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of Safi, Moroccan authorities said on Monday.

Fourteen people were still receiving medical care, including two who were in intensive care, they said in a statement.

Heavy rain on Sunday flooded homes and shops in the old town of the port city of Safi, swept away cars and cut many roads in and around the city about 300 km (205 miles) south of the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

Schools were suspended in the city on Monday as residents assessed damage and cleaned flooded homes.

Videos shared by local media showed flooded streets and swamped cars in the old town, as well as authorities using boats in rescue operations.

A video posted by local news website Safigoud.com showed a woman being pulled to safety after she was trapped in muddy floodwaters near an ancient gate in Safi old town.

Authorities said at least 70 homes and shops had been flooded.

Morocco is experiencing heavy rain and snowfall on the Atlas mountains after seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs.

SOURCE:AFP
