The United States cutting funding to Gavi, an organisation that provides vaccines to the world's poorest countries, could result in more than a million deaths and will endanger lives everywhere, the group's CEO warned.

The news that Washington is planning to end funding for Gavi, first reported in the New York Times on Thursday, comes as the two-month-old administration of President Donald Trump aggressively slashes foreign aid.

The decision was included in a 281-page spreadsheet that the severely downsized United States Agency for International Development sent to Congress on Monday night.

Gavi's chief executive, Sania Nishtar, told AFP the alliance had "not received a termination notice from the US government".

The alliance was "engaging with the White House and Congress with a view to securing $300 million approved by Congress for our 2025 activities and longer-term funding", Nishtar said.

"A cut in Gavi's funding from the US would have a disastrous impact on global health security, potentially resulting in over a million deaths from preventable diseases and endangering lives everywhere from dangerous disease outbreaks," she said.

Health experts and organisations have warned that cutting Gavi's funding would ultimately cost the world more money and set back a quarter-century of progress in the fight against many deadly diseases.

Jennifer Nuzzo, a professor of epidemiology at Brown University in the United States, said the "mind-bogglingly short-sighted proposal" would have "devastating consequences for the health of children everywhere".

"US support for Gavi's vaccination efforts is not charity -- it's a cost-effective investment to prevent deadly and costly outbreaks that can come here," she told AFP.

'Cruel'

Gavi says it helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against infectious diseases, including COVID-19, Ebola, malaria, rabies, polio, cholera, tuberculosis (TB), typhoid and yellow fever.

The United States currently provides around a quarter of the budget of Gavi, a public-private partnership headquartered in Geneva.

David Elliman, a child health researcher at University College London, said cutting funding "is not only cruel, but is not in the interests of anyone".