Some come yearning for an opportunity to connect with the world, some arrive with a quest to look at the past through multiple lenses.

What shines through is a determination to use the precious years not just to earn degrees but to prepare for leading change back home.

Türkiye, which has emerged as a favourite destination for African students pursuing higher studies, is increasingly playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the continent’s youth, offering chances to realise their myriad dreams that few other countries can.

May 25 is observed as Africa Day across the continent and beyond, not only as a symbol of unity, but as a call to invest in Africa’s youth.

TRT Global spoke with university students from Africa in Türkiye to explore how education is moulding their aspirations and what this means for the continent’s future, and also to understand the challenges they may be facing.

Last year, Türkiye hosted over 336,000 international students, with as many as 62,480 (around 18.6 per cent) of them from 53 African countries , according to data from the Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

Which means nearly one in every five international students in the country is from Africa.

Beyond these numbers are stories of young Africans who have crossed borders, not just in geography, but in ambition.

Student experience in Türkiye

For Kabeer Moriki, a Nigerian student completing his final year in Economics and Finance at Okan University in Istanbul, studying in Türkiye has been more than just an academic pursuit.

"International education opens doors to new knowledge, perspectives, and networks that are often unavailable at home. It allows African youth to experience different systems, learn global best practices, and then apply those insights to local challenges,” he says.

“When we return, we don't just bring back degrees. We bring back skills, ideas, and the confidence to lead change."

Moriki has high hopes for his generation, which he says has the “passion, creativity, and resilience” needed to transform Africa. His advice: “Whether you are studying abroad or at home, stay connected to your roots, support one another, and keep striving for excellence.”

Maha Vahit, a Sudanese PhD student at Istanbul University, nurtures a similar ambition to transform, but hers is rooted in an abiding interest in a deeper historical scholarship.

While studying History at Khartoum University, she developed a strong desire to explore the past from multiple perspectives.

“The sources we used for Ottoman history were always in English. Since that reflected only one perspective, I felt the need to explore another. That’s when I came across Türkiye Scholarships,” she says.

The scholarships helped her learn Turkish and start her history course. “Now, I can compare the knowledge I receive from English sources and from Ottoman archives and Turkish materials. This allows me to produce more well-rounded academic work.”

Vahit, who has seen up close how political instability in Sudan disrupted access to education for many students, thinks that international academic exchange can act as a catalyst in ensuring stability and continuity in times of national crisis.

“I live with the dream of a better Sudan,” she says. “And I want to be part of shaping it.”

Education as foreign policy

In the last decade, education has emerged as a central pillar of Türkiye’s diplomatic and developmental outreach to Africa.

Administered by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the Türkiye Scholarships programme (Türkiye Bursları) plays a key role in attracting African students.

The programme received 121,000 applicants from 170 countries in 2024, compared with just 42,000 applications in 2012.

Each year, approximately 5,000 international students are awarded full scholarships covering tuition, accommodation, health insurance, and living expenses.

Reflecting on this opportunity, Vahit emphasises the role scholarships play in building long-term capacity: “Scholarship opportunities, whether in Türkiye or other countries, can be a great source of support. I believe in Sudanese youth. When they go abroad and receive a structured education, they can return as successful individuals and contribute meaningfully to their country.”